Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GRWXF stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

