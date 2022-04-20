Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Aimia has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

