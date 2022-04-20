Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

GENGF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.