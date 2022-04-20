Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Decreases By 25.0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPVI stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

