Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

