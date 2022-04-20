Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
