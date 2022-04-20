Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Drops By 24.4%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,170.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.55.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
