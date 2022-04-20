Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Drops By 24.4%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,170.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.