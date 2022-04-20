Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

