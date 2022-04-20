Atria Investments LLC Purchases 15,360 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

