22,740 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

