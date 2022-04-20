Mackay Shields LLC Sells 934 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.