Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $482.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

