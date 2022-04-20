Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

