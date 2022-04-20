Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

