Mackay Shields LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,057 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vistra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.