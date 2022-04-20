Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

