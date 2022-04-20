IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.85 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.86.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

