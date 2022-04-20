The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

