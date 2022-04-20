Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

