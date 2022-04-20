Boston Partners Decreases Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SJI stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

