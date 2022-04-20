Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $876.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

