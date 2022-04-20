Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Apria were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Apria alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $532,031,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $48,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,231,245 shares of company stock worth $533,661,818.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. The company had revenue of $296.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.