Boston Partners Sells 1,245 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 90.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

