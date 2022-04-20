Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 643.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

