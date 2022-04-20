Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

