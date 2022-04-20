Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

