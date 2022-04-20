Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

