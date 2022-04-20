Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 32,657 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.