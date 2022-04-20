Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

