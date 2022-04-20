10,490 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 127.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BRKR opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

