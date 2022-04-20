10,490 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 127.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.
Bruker Profile (Get Rating)
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.