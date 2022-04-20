Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $501,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($88.17) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

BUD opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

