Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,184,004 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

