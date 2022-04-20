Raymond James Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

CSX stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

