DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DouYu International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.