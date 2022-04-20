Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Sell

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CNTA opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.