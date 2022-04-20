Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biocept will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.