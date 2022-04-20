AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AGIL stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

