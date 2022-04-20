Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Get Azenta alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. Azenta has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.