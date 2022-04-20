DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $560.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $491.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.29, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.06.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,689. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.