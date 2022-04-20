Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZUN. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.