Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

