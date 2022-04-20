Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cortexyme by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

