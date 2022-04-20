Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.