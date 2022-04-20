Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on Teradyne to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
