BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

