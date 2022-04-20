BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
