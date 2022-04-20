Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.90. 47,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Specifically, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,104,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

