Analyzing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poshmark and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 3.14 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.73 Revolve Group $891.39 million 4.51 $99.84 million $1.33 41.28

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56% Revolve Group 11.20% 36.56% 23.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Poshmark and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $70.94, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Poshmark on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

