Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honest and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 116.40%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 39.31%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 1.30 -$38.68 million ($0.46) -9.83 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.75 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

