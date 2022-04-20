Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 321414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

