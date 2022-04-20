Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.19, but opened at $91.03. Badger Meter shares last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 952 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.76.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

