Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.34, but opened at $51.01. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Appian shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

